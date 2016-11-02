Woyongo predicts huge victory for NDC in Navrongo

By Samuel Akapule, GNA

Navrongo (U/E), Nov. 2, GNA - Mr Mark Owen Woyongo, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Navrongo Central Constituency in the Upper East Region, has predicted a huge win for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in his constituency.

The MP has during his tenure reversed the existing tradition to ensure that the NDC earned a comfortable gap difference of 2,500 votes in the 2012 election to defeat Kofi Adda the incumbent Member of Parliament and has promised to increase the fortunes in the December elections.

The MP, who made the prediction in interview with the Ghana News Agency, during the launch of his campaign in Navrongo, said with the current 35,000 to 40,000 voter population in the constituency, the NDC was sure of wining with about 10,000 vote difference.

Assigning reasons to the party's victory in the Constituency, the MP said electoral areas such as Akurugu -Dabo and Duba which were the strongholds of the NDC did not vote in the last election due to some misunderstanding, but a settlement has been reached and they would vote this time round.

Mr Woyongo said the electorates would vote for the party based on the unprecedented development projects initiated by him and the NDC government in the constituency.

He said due to the numerous development projects initiated by the NDC government in the constituency, about 2,000 members from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and other parties have defected to the NDC.

Recounting some of the development projects undertaken during his tenure, the incumbent MP said 132 boreholes had been sunk in the Navrongo Municipality and this is besides the 8.5 million US Dollars Navrongo Water Improvement Project commissioned by President John Dramani Mahama in the area.

'Today a little over 80 per cent of the people of Navrongo have access to good drinking water. On average every village has about five boreholes. In some cases some villages have had as many as 14 boreholes. The hardships our women used to go through to access water at far distances is no more', Mr Woyongo said.

He said plans are far advanced to construct a multi-million dollar water treatment plant at Tono in the Constituency to supply good drinking water to the people of Navrongo, Paga and Bolgatanga.

On the road sector, he cited the construction of a number of feeder roads and the asphalting ones including the Gia, the Tono roads and the Nawognia, Kandiga Junction and Sirigu, the Navrongo township, Navrongo-Naaga roads which had are awarded for works to start before the end of the year.

'It is my expectation that all these road projects will open up the Municipality for Agricultural and other investments in addition to making life more comfortable for the people', he said.

