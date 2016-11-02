Alleged MP Killers docket sent to AG

Accra, Nov. 2, GNA - The Police have told a District Court hearing the matter of the two suspects in the murder of J. B Danquah, MP for Abuakwa North, that the docket has been sent to the Attorney General (AG) for advice.

According to Superintendent Francis Baah who is prosecuting, the AG was yet to formally charge the accused persons.

The two accused persons Daniel Asiedu aka Sexy Dondon and Vincent Bosso are being held for murder of the late MP in an incident which occurred on February 9 this year, at his Shaishie residence.

Bosso has been charged with abetment of crime to wit murder and both pleas had not been taken.

When the trial judge, Mr Stephen Owusu asked Asiedu how he was doing, he told the court that he was sick.

According to him, he has a boil in one of his ears.

The court therefore ordered the investigator to send the victim to the hospital for attention.

Counsel for the accused persons, Mr Augustine Obuor was not in court when the matter was called.

The facts as presented by Mr Baah are that on February 8, at about 2340 hours the deceased came home in his private vehicle driven by his driver Samuel Berko Sarkodie.

Prosecution said the driver having brought his master home handed over the ignition keys to him and left for his residence at Kasoa while the deceased then retired to his bedroom upstairs.

He said at about 0100 hrs, Asiedu and Bosso, both armed, went to the house of the deceased, Asiedu after entering the house picked up a ladder and climbed to the porch of the top floor and entered the bedroom of the deceased through the window while the deceased asleep.

'Asiedu began to search the room and the noise woke up the decesed who held him, Asiedu resisted and stabbed the deceased on the right chest above the breast.

The prosecution said the deceased held the knife and Asiedu pulled the knife through the deceased hands creating a deep cut in his palm.

Prosecution said the deceased who was bleeding profusely fell by his bed helpless and Asiedu stabbed him several times on the right chest and neck.

Realizing that the deceased was almost dead, Asiedu left him and took away his three iphones.

The prosecutor said the struggle that ensued between the deceased drew the attention of the security man who alerted other security men within the vicinity

Mr Baah said Bosso realising danger took to his heels leaving Asiedu behind.

Asiedu, however, managed to descend from deceased room to the back house, climbed one of the poly tanks in the house and jumped over the electric fence into the adjoining house and escaped.

He said the security man then called the police emergency line and informed them of the situation.

When the Police arrived the victim was already dead and his body was conveyed the Police Hospital mortuary.

On February 15, an autopsy was performed on the deceased body by a Pathologist from the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital who gave the cause of death as '' Exsanguination and multiple stab injuries on anterior and chest.'

Prosecution said Police investigations led to the arrest of accused persons who stated that their aim of going to the deceased house was to steal.

The prosecutor said Asiedu explained that deceased struggled with him when he entered the room and this compelled him to use the knife on him.

The matter has been adjourned to November 16.

