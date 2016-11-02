Journalists told to step back from anything unethical

By Regina Benneh, GNA

Abesim, Nov 02, GNA - Journalists have been urged to go to every length to avoid doing anything unethical that could undermine the unity of the nation as it inched closer to the December 07 election.

Alhaj Mohammed Nurudeen Issahaq, acting General Manager of the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said they should be more responsible, report accurately and objectively.

He reminded them to uphold the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA)'s code of ethics and the National Media Commission's guidelines for fair, unbiased and equitable coverage of the activities of all the political parties.

He was addressing a two-day training workshop held in Abesim near Sunyani for reporters and stringers of the Agency drawn from Brong-Ahafo, Ashanti, Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions to build their capacity to provide adequate coverage of the polls.

He spoke on the topic 'The role of the media in elections: ethics and responsibilities of a News Agency Reporter'.

The workshop comes under the 'GNA Tracks Election 2016 Project', being funded by GOIL, the state oil company and CIMG 2015 Petroleum Company of the year.

The project seeks to sensitize the electorate on the various issues raised by political parties, the elections management body and other governance institutions.

It aims at ensuring gender and social inclusion in national politics and to provide voice for the youth, vulnerable groups, opinion leaders and the broader spectrum of the society, and to contribute to the achievement of peaceful polls.

Another objective of the project is to create a platform to dissect the manifestoes of all political parties and provide in-depth analysis of each thematic area to the electorate to enable them to make an informed judgment.

Alhaji Issahaq indicated that the media had a responsibility to empower the electorate through comprehensive, factual, balanced and relevant information to enable them to make informed choices.

He counselled reporters of the national wire service to put the nation's interest ahead of any other consideration and to maintain the credibility and reputation the Agency had built for itself.

They should set the agenda and encourage political discourse that promoted the interest of the public on issues of national development - quality education, good and affordable health care and accesses to potable water.

The GNA is holding three zonal electoral reportage enhancement workshops, the first in Sunyani, for reporters from Ashanti, Upper East, Upper West, Northern, and Brong Ahafo Regions.

The second would be held in Koforidua for journalists from Central, Eastern and Group one from Greater Accra between November 4- 6 and the third workshop would be for those in the Western, Volta, and another group from Greater Accra from November 6-8.

Topics to be discussed include: the role of the media in elections: ethics and responsibilities of a news agency reporter; electoral reporting: key elements Constitutional Instrument (C.I) 94; and exposure to hidden prejudices, hate speech stereotypes and misconceptions: approaches to a responsible use of content and language.

Other topics are: ethical guidelines on election reporting as spelled out by the National Media Commission; ensuring credible and transparent elections 2016 the role of the police/media; and balance reportage devoid of personal opinions and insults on election processes and activities across the country.

