CPP Chair begins door-to-door campaign in Sawla

The National Chairman and Leader of the Convention Peoples Party has begun an intensive door to door, house to house and market to market campaign at the Sawla market in the Upper West Region, Tuesday.

The Chairman and his campaign team are expected to cover the whole of the Upper West region from now till the 19th of November.

The team will be trumpeting the "Apam fofro" [new convenant] ideals to the electorate with the hope of getting them to support the party to win the upcoming election.

Prof Delle's intensive campaign will run concurrently with that of the Presidential candidate and running mate.

The party chair is expected back in Accra on the 20th and will cover the entire Greater Accra from the 21st to 25 and then move with his campaign team to other regions.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com