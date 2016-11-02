Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
CPP News | 2 November 2016 21:06 CET

CPP Chair begins door-to-door campaign in Sawla

By MyJoyOnline

The National Chairman and Leader of the Convention Peoples Party has begun an intensive door to door, house to house and market to market campaign at the Sawla market in the Upper West Region, Tuesday.

The Chairman and his campaign team are expected to cover the whole of the Upper West region from now till the 19th of November.

The team will be trumpeting the "Apam fofro" [new convenant] ideals to the electorate with the hope of getting them to support the party to win the upcoming election.

Prof Delle's intensive campaign will run concurrently with that of the Presidential candidate and running mate.

The party chair is expected back in Accra on the 20th and will cover the entire Greater Accra from the 21st to 25 and then move with his campaign team to other regions.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com

CPP News

They will wish they had never said so about God's hand make.
By: Adwoa Ayamba
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img