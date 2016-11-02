Constituency Watch: The hot race for Jomoro [Audio Report]

The Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region promises to deliver the most thrilling contest in the December 7 polls, as all four parliamentary candidates appear to have the ability to garner enough votes to unseat the NDC.

As part of our Constituency Watch series ahead of the December 7 elections; Citi News' Ebenezer Afanyi Dadzie, reports that, the CPP's Samia Yaba Nkrumah, the NPP's Paul Essien, and an Independent Parliamentary Candidate, who split from the incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC), Leo Kofi Armah Amenlama, threaten the party's ability to retain the seat.

Listen to the full report below

