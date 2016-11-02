What is happening with Woyome's 51 million??

Occupy Ghana is alleging that the Attorney General is attempting let Woyome keep our GHc51 M, by going to the Supreme Court to discontinue the case with liberty to reapply.

Well I am confused, concerned and unclear I need further explanation and I'm sure you do too. Helping us this explanation is Sydney Casely-Hayford and Kojogah Adawudu.

Is Ghana safe or this is just legal technicalities? Join me tonight @ 9 JoyNews channel DStv Channel 421

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com|