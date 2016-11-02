Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 2 November 2016 20:36 CET

What is happening with Woyome's 51 million??

By MyJoyOnline

Occupy Ghana is alleging that the Attorney General is attempting let Woyome keep our GHc51 M, by going to the Supreme Court to discontinue the case with liberty to reapply.

Well I am confused, concerned and unclear I need further explanation and I'm sure you do too. Helping us this explanation is Sydney Casely-Hayford and Kojogah Adawudu.

Is Ghana safe or this is just legal technicalities? Join me tonight @ 9 JoyNews channel DStv Channel 421

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com|

General News

I experience is a bad teacher, it gives you the test before teaching you the lesson.
By: taylor jones
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img