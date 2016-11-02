A private legal practitioner has said information available to him indicates the Attorney-General (A-G) has not completely discontinued attempts to retrieve GH¢51 million paid to businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome.

Abraham Amaliba told Raymond Acquah, host of Joy FM’s Top Story programme Wednesday that the A-G is still pursuing the money wrongfully paid to the member of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“What happened was that when the application was filed, Woyome wrote to the A-G that he was prepared to pay and the case was withdrawn,” he said, adding the two are scheduled to meet next Monday.

Pressure group, OccupyGhana has expressed its dissatisfaction with the A-G for filing a notice to discontinue an application that sought to orally examine Mr Woyome over the GH¢51,000,000 wronglyfully paid to him.

The group claim the action of the A-G was because the businessman has threatened to reveal all the individuals who receive their share of the judgment debt paid to him.

Related Article: A-G cowed by Woyome threats over â‚µ 51m? OccupyGhana asks

"OccupyGhana is shocked, horrified, disgusted and dismayed to discover that, as we suspected and feared, there is a current attempt by the Attorney-General of the Republic of Ghana to abandon or discontinue the current recovery steps being taken to compel Alfred Woyome to disclose where his assets are and possibly how he disbursed GH¢51 million of OUR MONEY, so that it can be returned to Ghana," the statement said.

The group said the A-G had recently secured a Supreme Court order to have Mr Woyome disclose where his assets are and possible how he distributed the GH¢51 million.

He was to make disclosures such as

(a) Whether there are any debts owed him,

(b) Whether he has any property for satisfying the judgment,

(c) Whether he has any other means of satisfying the judgment, and

(d) Whether he used the monies paid to him by the Republic of Ghana in any investments within or outside Ghana.

However, the group said a notice it has sighted indicates the A-G withdrew the application because of political pressure.

"It is clear to us that this Government and its Attorney-General are either scared of Woyome or do not have the moral courage to pursue him for OUR MONEY," OccupyGhana said.

Speaking to the statement on Joy News, a member of OccupyGhana, Johnnie Blukoo-Allotey said they are convinced government was behind the decision to withdraw the application.

“We initially issued a statement encouraging the A-G for taking the right step for filing the application which has been verified by the Supreme Court but has been withdrawn,” he said.

He said because Woyome is part of the “fabric of this [NDC] government” it is clear government wants to discontinue the matter.

But Mr Amaliba said the notice the A-G filed to discontinue the application was done with the liberty to reapply in the event things do not go as planned.

He said the A-G and Mr Woyome would be meeting next week to consider how the money would be refunded, adding the application could still be triggered after the meeting.

The A-G has taken some steps to retrieve the money namely the garnishee order placed on the account of the businessman and his three properties that government has decided to auction, he said.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | Email: [email protected]