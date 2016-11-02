Ghanaians are suffering …Council of State Member tells Mahama

Story from Isaac Akwetey-Okunor, Koforidua.

( [email protected] )

The Eastern Regional representative of the Council of State, Nana Kodua Kesse II, has expressed his frustration over the economic hardship Ghanaians are going through under the Mahama led-administration.

Nana Kodua, who doubles as the Adontenghene of the New Juaben Traditional Area and Oyokohene in the New Juaben municipality, admitted that the country’s current economy was in shambles emphasizing that, there was no sign of lasting solutions being found to the current economic hardship Ghanaians were currently faced with.

“The economy is bad but the government is poised to help turn things around by putting down good policies. You go to homes and there is no money to even buy food for the children,” he observed.

He also expressed worry about the recent unemployment situation among the youth but quickly hinted that government was doing its best possible to ensure the menace became a thing of the past, with his explanation being that lot of jobs would be created in the NDC’s second term of office, when voted for.

He made the confession in Koforidua over the weekend, during the Eastern Regional launch of Ovation Magazine published by Chief Dele Momodu and aimed at highlighting the development projects of President John Dramani Mahama.

The traditional ruler reitereated that, the Mahama-led government, over the past four years, had undertaken lots of development projects in the areas of education, health, transport, security among many other sectors of the economy.

Nana Kesse, who assured Ghanaians of government’s commitment in dealing with the alarming challenges to ensure well-improved living conditions of the public, said the development projects undertaken by the NDC administration were aimed at mitigating the economic challenges.

He, however, urged government workers to put in their best at their various fields of work to ensure increased productivity, while discouraging laziness, absenteeism and other negative attitudes to work.

“Most workers are being paid for no work done which is a great worry to the productivity. Workers need to put in their all to ensure their productivity match with their salaries,” he Nlamented.

Nana Kodua Kesse, therefore, charged the media to propagate the enormous achievements of the NDC government, urging them to desist from false propaganda which had the tendency to dent the hard earned record of President Mahama.