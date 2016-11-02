Reject NPP, its manifesto is like mobile phone without Sim card -Says Akatsi North DCE





From Samuel Agbewode, Ave-Dakpa.

The Akatsi North District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr. James Gunu, says the main opposition New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) manifesto is worthless, comparing it to a mobile phone without a Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) card, battery and manual.

While calling on the electorate to reject the party at the polls in December, Mr. Gunu indicated that the NPP manifesto promised no hope to Ghanaians, as it was only packaged as an unattractive toy to children.

The DCE also argued that the NPP manifesto was inconsistent with the party's own ideologies, a situation he likened to the creation of its own mobile phone numbers and deciding to dial, which would definitely not go through, because there would be no connectivity.

Addressing branch executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at separate meetings at Ave-Glime, Kpegbadza and Yegbekope, as part of his campaign tour of the constituency, Mr. Gunu told the party executives that politics in the 21st Century had reached an advanced stage, where political parties could no longer develop manifestos, as if it were for fashion purposes, as demonstrated by the NPP.

He saw the NDC manifesto as one which had met the development aspirations of the people, saying the ruling party had “the unfinished agenda to complete all development projects started, as well as to initiate new projects relevant to the development needs of the people when the party wins the 2016 general elections.”

Revealing that the party’s planned programme was devoid of tribal and ethnic discrimination, Mr. Gunu urged the electorate in the area to vote massively for President John Dramani Mahama and the Member of Parliament for the area, Mr. Peter Nortsu Kotoe, to enable them continue with the development activities in the country and the constituency.

For him, the umbrella family had over the years proved itself as the only political party that was much closer to the people, citing the creation of the Akatsi North District as an example of government's determination to bring the needed development to them.

Mr. Gunu explained that not only was governance brought closer to the people in the Akatsi North District, but also much development had taken place in the various areas, such as the building of school infrastructure, improvement in health care, improvement in agriculture and general improvement in the living conditions of the people.

Emphasising his case that the NDC had over the years undertaken major projects, including the construction of roads, the provision of potable water and the provision of electricity in rural areas, Mr. Gunu thus appealed to the electorate to, as a matter of importance, vote for President Mahama to enable him, not only complete development projects, but also implement new ones.

He commended the chiefs, religious leaders and other stakeholders in the Akatsi North District for their collaboration with the Assembly, which had resulted in the numerous development projects executed in the area.

Mr. Gunu later met with the clergy and other religious leaders in the district, and appealed to them to educate their followers to embrace peace at all times, particularly, during and after the 2016 general elections.

Peace, he indicated, was a prerequisite for any form of development, hence the need for the people to tolerate opposing views, to enable them to live in peace with one another.

He also held a breakfast meeting with the three best candidates in the 2016 Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) with their parents at Ave-Dakpa.

He commended them for the achievement, and urged students in the area to take their lessons more seriously, to justify the investment government and their parents were making in them.