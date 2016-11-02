Don Arthur in hot waters …as party Chairman blows whistle over fraud

By Richard Kofi Attenkah.

Credible information gathered by this paper reveals that the governing party's parliamentary candidate for Efutu Constituency in the Central Region, Mr. Eric Don-Arthur, is in hot waters over allegations of corruption, while others describe it as fraud.

Checks conducted by this paper showed that the Constituency Chairman, Paa Nii Lamptey, is on the heels of the parliamentary candidate over the setting up of an account to solicit funds from Ghanaians to aid his campaign, whereas about US$1 million handed over to the candidate to facilitate some projects for the fisher-folks in the constituency, cannot be properly accounted for.

The Efutu Constituency was recently in the news over the distribution of outboard motors to the fisher-folks, resulting in some government functionaries peddling falsehood against the sitting New Patriotic Party (NPP) legislator for the area, Mr. Alex Afenyo-Markin.

Though the MP did not officially respond to the issues, it appears the attempt by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to throw mud at the MP has hit a snag, as the party members now are now at the throats of each other.

Paa Nii Lamptey, attempting to purge himself from allegations of fraud and corruption, openly blew the lid on Mr. Don Arthur's overt and covert actions.

On the platform of the NDC, Paa Nii, as he is popularly known, wrote to inform the entire members of the party in the constituency, and the region, about the activities of Mr. Arthur, and called on the party hierarchy to call the candidate to order.

In his post to the NDC platform, he wrote: “I wrote an article few weeks ago, and my party members (NDC) were furious.

“I have the honour of being a goodwill Chairman to ask Eric Don Arthur to account for the $1 million given to him to facilitate the fisher-folks.

“Therefore, I’m dissociating myself from him, and have no knowledge of the “CPAID” account he created on all networks, with the Short code 1947, asking Ghanaians to donate GH¢1 to help him build a CP Facility in the constituency.”

He continued: “I will not allow anyone to use the name of the party for business. If I was to be Eric Don Arthur, I would have learnt a lot from the just-ended keep fit of our opponents and the message the MP was sending across.” (MP: Wearing GREEN and WHITE top with NPP shirt inner.)

“Meaning: Those around him (Eric Don Arthur) are all fake. They are all deceiving him by wearing NPP shirt inner, whiles the NDC shirt is on top. That was the message of the GREEN and WHITE top the MP was wearing, sending across.”

The Constituency Chairman further stressed: “I, Paa Nii Lamptey, is hereby cautioning you, Eric Don Arthur, to be careful and restrain from those ungrown toothless boys. A word to a wise is enough.”

Eric Don-Arthur, former broadcaster at TV3, according to some party members, would perform abysmally in the upcoming elections, considering his way of doing things.

Efforts to reach the NDC aspiring MP proved futile at the time of going to press. Mr. Eric Don Arthur also could not respond to a text message sent to his phone to react to the allegations leveled against him.