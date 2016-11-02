AG to advise on alleged Donkorkrom Robbery



A duplicate docket of the two Policemen involved in the robbery of a bullion van, belonging to the GCB Bank Limited, at Mame Krobo in the Eastern Region, has now been forwarded to the Attorney General's office for advice.

Prosecuting Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) A.A. Annor told a District Court in Accra on Monday.

“My Lord, we have been able to forward the docket to the Attorney General for advice,” DSP Annor said.

The officers; General Corporal Solomon Elvis Mensah and General Lance Corporal Daniel Kissi Abrokwa alleged attack led to the death of Daniel K Sarpong, the driver of the bullion van.

The other accomplice in the dock is Hafisu Mohammed, aka Danjuma, a mechanic.

The two officers are being held on the charges of attempted robbery, conspiracy and murder.

Mohammed has been charged with conspiracy.

The pleas of the accused persons have been reserved by the court. The court, presided over by Mr Stephen Owusu commended the investigator for acting promptly in the matter.

This was after Abrokwa had told the court that he had received his wallet containing his money and ATM card.

At the last sitting Abrokwa told the court that he had no money to buy food in the cells and was compelled to fast.

Mensah lamented about media report stating that he had been admitted at the hospital, hence could not attend court at the last sitting.

Mohammed assured the court his family members were making frantic effort to ensure that his counsel appeared in court.

The facts, as presented by DSP Annor, indicated that the Police officers were stationed at Donkorkrom.

He said the officers hatched a plan of robbing the bullion van and on August 16, 2016. The Police Officers who were on duty at the GN Bank and GCB respectively.

The officers, therefore, discussed the robbery with Mohammed, who was a friend to the two and also a taxi driver.

The officers the armed themselves with AK 47 rifles and laid ambush at a spot between Tease and Mame Krobo at about 1030 hours on that fateful day.

Mohammed drove his taxi with registration number 1860-09 towards Ekye Amanfrom to monitor the arrival of the bullion van.

The Prosecution said 20 minutes after the bullion van arrived, Mohammed signaled the Police officers who then opened fire, killing the driver of the van.

DSP Annor said a Police Officer on board the van who got injured managed to return fire compelling the two robbers to take cover in the bush.

The attackers called Mohammed, who picked them with his car, in their bid to escape.

The Police Command at Donkorkrom got wind of the robbery incident and mobilised men who arrested the three accused persons on board the cab.

The Prosecution said two AK 47 rifles, 23 rounds of ammunitions, a cutlass and two metal bars were retrieved from the taxi.

The deceased's body has been deposited at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital awaiting autopsy.

DSP Annor said three other occupants of the bullion van, however, escaped unhurt while the Policeman on guard was treated and discharged at the Donkorkrom Presbyterian Hospital.

The matter has been adjourned to November 14.

Source: GNA

