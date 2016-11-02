THE WAY CLEARED FOR WRHC CONTEST



From Alfred Adams, Sekondi.



THE WAY has now been cleared for the 22 paramount chiefs who make up the Western Regional House of Chiefs (WRHC) to go to the polls this Thursday, to elect leaders who would steer the affairs of the House for another four-year term.

The WRHC's elections, which was expected to have taken place two months ago was thrown into confusion, following an injunction notice served on some of the chiefs who had declared their intention to contest for the various positions available.

For instance, injunction notices were served on some paramount chiefs; namely Nana Kwesi Agyemang IV, Acting President of the House, who was contesting for the position of President and Awulae Amihere Kpanyile III, Paramount Chief of Atuabo as Vice President.

The injunction on the acting president of the House was to prevent him from presiding over an election he was taking part.

The acting President of the House, Nana Kwesi Agyemang, who is also the Omanhene of Lower Dixcove is battling it out with his long time close pal, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi, Paramount Chief of Sefwi Anhwiaso for the presidency slot.

Awulae Amihere Kpanyile III, Paramount Chief of Atuabo and Okogyeaman Kwaku Gyamprah are both running for the Vice Presidential slot whilst nine others are in the race to be elected as representatives into the NHC.

The petitioner, Egya Ackah had claimed that the name Amihere Kpanyile was alien to the Atuabo stool hence, his action at the court to prevent Nana Kwesi Agyemang from presiding over the elections.

Awulae Angamatuo Gyan III, Paramount Chief of Gwira who had also declared his intentions to be elected as a representative to the National House of Chiefs (NHC) was also slapped with an injunction to stop him from contesting the elections by his Queen-mother.

The Queen-mother was challenging the capacity of Awulae Angamatuo Gyan as the legitimate Paramount Chief of the area and considering the injunction notices served on the contestants, the WRHC had to call off the election until the cases (injunctions) had been disposed of.

Following the successful handling of the injunction notices at the court, indications are that the way has been cleared for the elections to commence.

Counsel for the WRHC, Mr. Sam Kweku Amoah speaking in a telephone interview with The Chronicle confirmed that the election was going to be held on Thursday following the successful handling of the suits.

According tom him, the plaintiff, Egya Ackah, Ebusuapayin of Awiabo, who filed the injunction notices against the parties involved in the election went for an ex-parte injunction.

He explained that by ex-parte, the plaintiffs had secured injunction for a limited period of ten days for which they were obliged to go on notice for the hearing of the substantive suits.

However, because the plaintiffs failed to file for notice for hearing after the expiry of the ex-parte injunction notice, the injunction failed to stand.

What that meant, according to Counsel for the WRHC was that there was no more injunction notices pending in court, which have the limited ten days period elapsed.

It is as a result of this that the WRHC has scheduled Thursday November 3, 2016 for the election.

The election is expected to pave way for the 22 members of the House to elect their President, his vice and eight other representatives to the NHC.

The NHC Act prescribes an election of the regional Houses to be held every four years. So far, all the nine Regional House have held their election except that of the Western Regional House. Meanwhile, The Chronicle can report that the election of the WRHC has divided the House into camps.