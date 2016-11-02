ECG schools media on operations



The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has armed journalists with the requisite skills on reporting on the operations of the company at a day’s workshop, organised for media personnel.

The media personnel, drawn from the region, were armed with information and mad to understand how the power distribution business operates.

The training covered two parts – theory and practical steps in generating power and distribution.

The Western Regional Engineer of the ECG, Ing. Ebenezer Ghunney, explained how power was generated from the Volta River Authority (VRA), then transmitted to Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), and consequently, distributed to the ECG.



“After GRIDCo has transmitted power from the VRA source, we take it at our Bulk Distribution Stations. We then use our transformers to step down the high voltage along our distribution network until it gets to the 230 volts, usable by our appliances.” He also explained the many circumstances under which power has to be taken off to safeguard the infrastructure in place and to save lives.

The training ended after Ing. Ghunney and some technical men led the group to the Takoradi substation of the company, to explain how power was received for onward distribution to consumers.

The Western Regional Public Relations Officer of the ECG, Philip Osei Bonsu, expressed the hope that the workshop would enhance the capacity of the media on reporting their operations.

To him, journalists played a crucial role in telling the story of what ECG engineers do daily to ensure power in our homes and businesses, which would help clear some misconceptions.

He cited, for instance, that in times of load shedding, some members of the public accuse ECG engineers of maybe just sitting somewhere pressing knobs just to plunge people into darkness.

The Regional Manager of the ECG, Ing. Jacqueline Ofori-Atta, urged journalists to seek clarification on issues of power which they may not understand, in order to get the correct information, especially, on power cuts.