Peki chief who endorsed Nana Addo to be sanctioned

The Adontinhene of the Peki Traditional area in the Volta Region Togbi Ayim Mordey VI has threatened to sanction a chief in the area who endorsed the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akufo-Addo.

Speaking during a visit by the Chief of Staff , Julius Debrah, Tobgi Mordey dissociated the Peki Traditional Area from the endorsement, saying “it has been carried in a news item that the chiefs of Peki endorsed NPP. In fact I want to take this opportunity to let people understand that, that was never done.”

“The individual involved in this miscommunication is going to be called and sanctioned for the misconduct… I want to make you understand that there was no such endorsement by Peki Chiefs,” he added.

The Gyasehene of the Peki Traditional area , Togbui Takon Tutu Brempong threw his weight behind Nana Addo’s bid to become the Presidential Candidate during his campaign tour of the Volta Region a few weeks ago.

In an exclusive interview with Citi News' Norbert King Akpabli, Torgbui Tutu Brempong justified his decision to support the NPP Flagbearer, saying “this is the time in the political era when we are all doing politics and you have the right to choose which party you like …We were not suffering like this under the NPP.Everything was moving on smoothly.”

Asked whether it was appropriate for chiefs to engage in active politics, Torgbui responded in the affirmative, saying “are chiefs not human beings, are we not feeling the hardship in the country? Chiefs have a role to play in politics so to say chiefs are not supposed to take part in politics is wrong.”

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana