J.A Plant Pool GH Ltd wins Best Mining and Construction Company of the year award

J.A Plant Pool Gh Ltd has been awarded winner of the “Best Mining and Construction Company of the Year 2016’’ under the African Governance & Corporate Leadership Awards.

The African Governance & Corporate Leadership Awards is organised by The Institute for Government Research and Leadership Technology a Federal Government of Nigeria registered project and an initiative of the African Foundation. The innovative award is presented to corporate organisations who have distinguished themselves in service delivery and corporate governance in various sectors of the African economy.

Presenting the award to J.A Plant Pool Gh Ltd, the Deputy Chairman of Institute of Governance, Professor John Ndanusa Akanya applauded the company for its outstanding operational strategy and urged them to uphold its leadership position within the automobile sector.

Responding, Managing Director of J.A Plant Pool Gh Ltd, Mr Lolu Akindele noted that the company has set the standard for innovation and creativity in automobile sales and related services in Ghana.

“This award is a testament to the skill, ingenuity, and passion of our company. At J.A Plant Pool, we embrace every opportunity at servicing clients as an opportunity to develop and expand our horizons and this we have deployed through a disciplined approach to discovering and developing new grounds wherever they abound,” he said

‘Today, we are strategically positioned at J.A Plant Pool to undertake bigger tasks and we shall take the challenge," he added.

J.A Plant Pool sales has experienced a significant increase in recommendations and referrals, and its goal is to deliver best quality service at affordable prices to customers, and lay emphasis on customer service relations.

