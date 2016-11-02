Veep asks the electorate to retain President Mahama

Kumbungu (N/R), Nov. 2 GNA - Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has called on Ghanaians to retain President John Dramani Mahama in power to continue with the transformation agenda.

He said it would be a big mistake for the electorate to change the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for another party.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur made the call when he paid a courtesy call on the Kumbungu Naa, Naa Iddrisu Abu and also addressed NDC supporters at Kumbungu in the Northern Region.

The Vice President is currently on a four-day campaign tour of the Region.

This is his second campaign tour of the Region in the last few weeks.

The tour would take him to Bunkprurugu/Yunyoo, Nalerigu, Savelugu and Tamale.

He is expected to call on chiefs and opinion leaders, meet with Party supporters, and interact with students, among others.

In April 2013 the NDC lost the Kumbungu parliamentary seat to the Conventions Peoples Party in a bye-election when Alhaji Mohammed Mumuni have to take up an international appointed at the African Caribbean Pacific organisation in Brussels, Belgium.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur also said the NDC as a party believes in the peace and unity of the country and President Mahama as a leader of Ghana epitomised such virtues.

He said the NDC with development as its vision want the best for the people of Kumbungu and Ghana.

He said the over the last few years the NDC government had initiated a lot of development projects in the area including building schools, health facilities, extending electricity to communities and the tarring of the main road from Tamale to Kumbungu.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur said for Ghana to attain speedy development the country needed a government that was consistent on the delivery of its promises which he said the NDC represents.

He said the country as at now does not need any disruptive change to affect the forward march of the nation.

He urged the electorate in the area to vote for Mr Ras Mubarak, the NDC Parliamentary candidate and not make the same mistake it made in the April 2013 bye-elections.

The Kumbungu Naa, Naa Iddrisu Abu on his part thanked the NDC government for the numerous developments it was undertaken in the area.

He said for the first time in more than 50 years Kumbungu has had its roads a tarred road to the Centre of the town and building of the District Assembly hall and expressed appreciation to the government for that.

He said since Kumbungu have been elevated to district status the area would require a district hospital and model senior secondary school.

He therefore appealed to the government to consider the request of the people in the provision of these facilities.

Vice President Amissah-Athur introduced Mr Mubarak, to the people.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur made similar courtesy calls on the Gbulum Lana- Sulaimana Aminu, the Chief of Voggu, Mohammed Bawa Abdulai and also addressed NDC supporters in those communities. GNA