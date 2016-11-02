GACL to develop Airport City 2

Accra, Nov. 2, GNA - The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) says it has begun plans to develop a second Airport City to be named 'Airport City 2' in a bid to increase its non-aeronautical revenue.

'Airport City 2' will be sited on a parcel of land near the Accra Polo grounds to provide offices, hotel, malls, car parks and other related developments on the landside of the Kotoka International Airport.

Speaking at the GACL's 2015 Annual General Meeting, Charles K. Asare, Managing Director of the company, said the GACL would invite private partnership to develop the city.

'Our intention in the partnership will be that we contribute our land as our equity investment and partner with someone who has the appropriate technology, management and the capital to come and do it,' he stated.

Mr Asare said, in line with this, the GACL was close to securing its land title from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, adding that this would not only curb encroachment of the airport lands but also help it attract investors for the project expected to commence in 2016.

Mr Tony Lithur, Board chair of the GACL, commended the management and staff of the company for their hard work.

He urged the participants to support the GACL in its quest to position Ghana as a preferred aviation hub and leader in airport business.

Ms. Irene Addo-Dankwah of the Public Investment Division of the Ministry of Finance, who represented the shareholder, commended the GACL for holding the AGM and for the work in the year under review.

She urged management to find more ways of boosting domestic air travel, as its decline impacted its performance.

