Goil marketing company improves quality of products

By Dennis Peprah,

Sunyani, Nov 02, GNA - The Ghana Oil Company (GOIL), the nation's foremost indigenous oil marketing company has taken steps to significantly enhance the quality of its petroleum products.

Mr. Cyril Mawuli Asare, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Marketing Executive, said its fuel additive, 'XP3' ensures stronger performance of vehicle engines.

He said despite the enormous benefits the prices of its petrol and diesel remained unchanged - sold at GHâ‚µ3.63 and GHâ‚µ3.62 per litre, respectively.

He was addressing a two-day training workshop for reporters and stringers of the nation's wire service, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Abesim, near Sunyani.

The workshop comes under the 'GNA Tracks Election 2016 Project', being funded by GOIL, the state oil company and CIMG 2015 Petroleum Company of the year.

The project seeks to sensitize the electorate on the various issues raised by political parties, the elections management body and other governance institutions.

It aims at ensuring gender and social inclusion in national politics and to provide voice for the youth, vulnerable groups, opinion leaders and the broader spectrum of the society, and to contribute to the achievement of peaceful polls.

Another objective of the project is to create a platform to dissect the manifestoes of all political parties and provide in-depth analysis of each thematic area to the electorate to enable them to make an informed judgment.

Reporters and stringers from Brong-Ahafo, Ashanti, Upper East, Upper West and the Northern Regions attended.

Mr. Asare gave the assurance that GOIL, as a local marketing company would continue to sell its products at reasonably cheaper prices and encouraged increased patronage to sustain it on the path of growth and profitability.

That, he noted, was the way to go to enable the company to support the local economy and live up to its corporate social responsibility.

He applauded GNA for its enormous contribution to the nation's development, and expressed optimism that the relationship between the two organizations would be deepened for their mutual benefit.

Alhaji Mohammed Nurudeen Issahaq, acting General Manager of the GNA, commended GOIL for the support, and expressed the hope that the agency's reporters would take advantage of the training opportunity and improve their reporting skills.

The GNA is holding three zonal electoral reportage enhancement workshops, the first in Sunyani, for reporters from Ashanti, Upper East, Upper West, Northern, and Brong Ahafo Regions.

The second would be held in Koforidua for journalists from Central, Eastern and Group one from Greater Accra Regions between November 4- 6 and the third workshop would be for those in the Western, Volta, and another group from Greater Accra from November 6-8.

Topics to be discussed include: the role of the media in elections: ethics and responsibilities of a news agency reporter; electoral reporting: key elements Constitutional Instrument (C.I) 94; and exposure to hidden prejudices, hate speech stereotypes and misconceptions: approaches to a responsible use of content and language.

Other topics are: ethical guidelines on election reporting as spelled out by the National Media Commission; ensuring credible and transparent elections 2016 the role of the police/media; and balance reportage devoid of personal opinions and insults on election processes and activities across the country.

Caption:

Ghana News Agency Officials, Mr Cyril Mawuli Asare, Brong Ahafo Regional Officer of GOIL, Mr Yaw Opoku, EC Municipal Electoral Officer, Sunyani

GNA