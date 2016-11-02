Akyemmansa District Forms Inter-Party Dialogue Committee

Akyem-Ofoase (E/R), Nov, 1, GNA - An Inter Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC), has been formed at the Akyemmansa District in the Eastern Region.

It would serve as a buffer zone in the area to stem the tide of suspicious and anxiety among the political parties in the run up to the December 7 elections.

The committee was made up of all registered political parties, faith-based organisations, civil society and community- based organisations, independent government institutions and security agencies.

Inaugurating the committee, the District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education, Mr Daniel Chartey challenged the committee to promptly deal with any issue that would arise and had the potential of plunging the district into chaos before, during and after the December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

Ghana, Mr Chartey observed, had an enviable record to protect as a very peaceful country in Africa when it comes to elections and therefore challenged politicians to rise above their personal interests at the expense of peace and harmony.

He urged the committee to monitor breaches of the rules and regulations regarding the electoral process, investigate cases of petty misunderstandings and conflicts and promptly deal with them.

The District Police Commander, Superintendent Ofosu Anim, Chairman of the Committee, cautioned that nobody should hide under any political party to foment troubles before, during and after the elections since anyone caught would face the full rigorous of the law.

Supt Anim advised against the utterance of inflammatory speeches by political activists and encouraged a high sense of maturity by the citizenry to ensure violent-free and peaceful elections on December 7.

Campaign messages, the Chairman noted, should be issues based and not attacks on personalities.

GNA