The seeming silence of Africa on the Libyan tragedy constitutes a dangerous standpoint for the continent as a whole. After the dust has settled in Libya, the real motives behind the intercession of western countries particularly France and Great Britain have been exposed. An intervention that was meant to protect civilians drifted towards regime change. Today Libya is in turmoil characterized by political and economic collapse, inter-militia and inter-tribal rivalry, humanitarian and migrant crises, widespread human rights violations and the growth of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in North Africa.

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the British House of Commons then headed by the conservative Member of Parliament (MP), Crispin Blunt, published a revealing report examining the intervention and subsequent collapse of Libya. Unfortunately these horrible acts were condoned under the cover of a twisted Resolution 1973 of the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN).

With all his flaws, Gaddafi was able to extricate his country from backwardness to an enviable position by putting in place good infrastructures and satisfying the basic needs of his people by providing them with shelter, foods, education among others. According to the Blunt Committee report, before the intervention, Libya, with a population of 6.3 million people, was the most advanced African country and 53rd in the World based on UN development index. Per capita income in Libya was $12250, an amount comparable to an average income in many European countries. The State registered a budgetary surplus estimated at $53 billion in 2000, coming from the exportation of oil, which was deposited in a Sovereign Fund.

In 2014, however, the annual per capita revenue had dropped to $7820.28. The budgetary surplus was transformed in a deficit of 60% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The country’s foreign national reserve went down from $107 billion in 2013 to $56.8 billion in 2015 because of the war. The inflation rate, in general, surged up to 9.2% while the costs of food items went up by 13.7%. From the 53rd position on the UN Development Index Libya previously held, it now occupies the 94th place. About 400,000 Libyans have been displaced and the country has become a transit route where various militias, vying for influence, are steering smuggling operations for migrants.

It is worth recalling that between 1969 and 2010, Libya acquired armaments to the tune of 30 billion pounds sterling. The militias, whose number of combatants was about 20000, reached a record of 140000 after the death of Gaddafi; they got hold of these arms and got out of control. This situation heightened arms trafficking in North Africa and the Middle East. These arms are, also, found in Algeria, Chad, Egypt, Gaza, Niger, Tunisia and Syria according to the Panel of UN Experts. They have, also, reinforced the military capacities of terrorist groups operating in Algeria, Egypt, Mali and Tunisia. Some of these arms are in the possession of Boko Haram.

The passion Col. Gaddafi nursed to unite Africa to make the continent united, strong and prosperous was very evident. Within the framework of that endeavor he deployed tremendous efforts and resources to transform the Organization of African Unity (OAU) into the current African Union (AU). Definitely, the realization of the vision of Gaddafi if would have extricated Africa from the shackles of political and economic enslavement and minimize to the barest minimum the influence of the so called affluent and powerful countries.

It is easy, therefore, to understand the wrath of the interventionist overlords to finish up Gaddafi and put an end to his regime as they did to his predecessors in the past. The Western countries particularly the former colonial masters had and have always desired to subjugate Africans in whatever way possible that they can. The Blunt Committee cited an American State Department Document revealing the real reasons that had motivated the action of France. That document pointed out the following five objectives that were set by the then president of France, Nicholas Sarkozy; That was to get the greater part of the Libyan oil production; increase France’s influence in North Africa and to improve Sarkozy’s political fortune in France. The rest were to enable the French Army to reaffirm its presence in the World and to thwart Gaddafi’s project of uprooting France from Africa.

The above revelation brings forth the issue of the independence of African leaders. History tells us that most African leaders who stood their ground to promote the interests of their people have been eliminated. It brings to question if African leaders are unsecured if they do not dance to the tune of the western powers particularly France, Great Britain and the United States of America (USA).

This situation, clearly, is a testimony that African countries as they stand today can only be the backyards of developed countries particularly their former colonial masters. That is why the late Col. Gaddafi was pushing hard for the unity and integration of the continent, the only way Africa can attain sustainable development.

All for African Unity!

Awaah Fred

(Secretary General)

