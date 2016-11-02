The flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has taken a swipe at President John Mahama for questioning his decision to resort to “begging” the electorate to vote for him in the December 7 elections.

The president's posture, he explained, amounts to insolence and pride as he has failed to appreciate the fact that power resides in the people.

The people of Ghana, he explained, wield the ultimate power in deciding who to entrust that power and therefore it is important to appeal to them in humility.

Akufo-Addo stressed that he will never stop begging the people for their mandate as that is the best thing to do.

Addressing a rally at Asikuma in the Central region, the former Attorney General also chastised president Mahama for criticizing his decision to give military personnel in the country five more years to serve before going on compulsory retirement.

He explained that President Mahama has lost touch with reality in the country as the soldiers prefer his new proposal of increasing the duration from 25 years to 30 years which will help them to serve the country for a longer period while preparing for their future.

Mr. Akufo-Addo added that his government will deliver on every promise made when voted for so that Ghanaians experience the positive change that they are looking for.

-Starrfmonline