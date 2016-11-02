Guys, Before You Ask Her, "Would You Marry Me?" Please Note This

Little sister made a casual visit to my home after securing a temporal leave from work and we lodge in the very single room provided to me by my employer.

she is actually my blood from infancy to our present state of adulthood. She washes my clothes,cooks for me and attends to other regular chores. We also chat when I close from work. Truthfully , We are like people in a relationship except the avoidance of any form of romance.

She has been with me for less than a month now and cannot recount the number of times I have become upset with her FEMINE ATTITUDES. She is sometimes Moody and do not want to talk at all. Other times, she would answer any query put before her but with difficulties.

Hah! I returned home the last time only to see her clothes and make ups scattered all over the room and it took the intervention of God to prevent me from screaming beyond the walls of the house.

Can you also imagine this?. I gave her a reasonable amount of Ghana cedis to purchase food items but she failed to render any account to me even upon request. I honestly desired to know this in order to revise the amount I usually give her and perhaps do some changes to reconcile petty commodities in the kitchen.

One interesting aspect of my habitation with little sister is that, I am a staunch christian doubling as a leader in my local church so I try so hard to restrain myself from the anger that arises from the constant attitudinal differences between us.

One morning while thinking about the little stress I am going through, God laid a question on my heart and it reads, "you have been praying to me for a wife and it is a while now, are you ready to go through all these similar challenges till death do you apart?"

He continued and asked, " Do you remember how your sister was attacked by malaria and flu? Do you again recall how she sneezed all night thereby disturbing your sleep?"

"You would have to empty your pocket for the upkeep of the woman and as many kids you would plant into her womb. Her breast would skew away from its original value after two or three births and her beauty would diminish in elegance", this time He declared emphatically.

The thoughts became so much that I had to realize the tendency of my wife being permanently disabled few moments after marriage and I would have to stay true to her.

Buddies, this revelation is for any of you who excessively desire to have a woman under your roof, to think critically into these set of questions and assess yourselves whether you are indeed ready for marriage or not.

You must know that your pockets would be emptied to take care of the woman together with your children. She would be sick and grow frail, her breast would become flaccid after a number of childbirths,her tummy would begin to protrude and her pretty skin would certainly zoom in to wrinkle.

She would sometimes, although not often annoy you and act directly opposite of your believes and you must contain them.

These are the hurdles before every man who yearn to marry. so, "Do you still want a wife after knowing all these?"

Without any limitations however , If you go out henceforth to ask a lady "would you marry me?", PLEASE NOTE THIS.

Thomas Akanyibah/ www.felixkwakudua.com

[email protected]

Accra.