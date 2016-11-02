Begging For Power Apt: Hamid

Begging before one makes a request is part of the African and Ghanaian culture, therefore, it is not wrong for the flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to beg the people of Ghana to vote for him in the December 7 presidential election, Mustapha Hamid, sokesperson of the NPP flag bearer has said.

Mr Akufo-Addo has been described by members of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) as displaying desperation with his persistent pleas to the electorate to vote for him as he tours the country.

At the moment, he is in the Central Region interacting with the chiefs and opinion leaders as well as party supporters.

Speaking in an interview with Chief Jerry Forson, host of Ghana Yensom on Accra 100.5FM on Tuesday November 2, Mr Hamid said: “To appeal or beg for something is part of the African culture, it is part of the Ghanaian culture. Don't forget that power is valuable and so when you are approaching someone for that power, you need to beg the person, and, so, we will not deviate from the African tradition and be arrogant.”

“We (NPP) have no apology for going the African way so long as we agree that one will need to appeal or beg before a request is made.”

-Classfmonline