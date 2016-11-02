First Atlantic Bank Attains PCIDSS Certification

First Atlantic Bank has taken the lead among indigenous Ghanaian banks with the attainment of the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) certification.

With this endorsement, customers of the Bank can now enjoy increased peace of mind knowing that First Atlantic Bank has in place world-class industry standards to ensure the safety and security of customers E-banking and card based transactions.

The PCIDSS certification which was established in 2006 by major card schemes, namely MasterCard, Visa and American Express is a global security standard that helps in the prevention of card and data fraud.

Speaking to the media after the receipt of the certification, Mr. Odun Odunfa, MD/CEO of First Atlantic Bank stated that the attainment of the certification, which is the first by an indigenous Ghanaian bank will help protect customers of the Bank from fraudulent activities.

“Our customers and the general public are assured that all their card based transactions through any of our E-banking channels are secure and safe.

"As a bank, this certification, which is globally recognized,further validates what we have promised stakeholders and the general public, which is to avail them with world-class banking services.

This recognition aptly demonstrates the hard work of the Bank staff over the years and is a clear testament that Ghanaian banks can achieve world-class certification and recognition”, he concluded.

