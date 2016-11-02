Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Politics | 2 November 2016 13:36 CET

On Election Day, the presiding officer is the big boss at your polling station and is supposed to check who to admit to the voting centre.

But it appears the law has some special favours for the candidates, their wives or husbands and a few other people. These are favours you have no right to protest.

Fiifi Koomson has more in today’s edition of the Voting School.

