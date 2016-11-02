Allan Kyeremanteng: A Vote For NPP Is A Vote For Employment

Former presidential hopeful of the largest opposition NPP, Mr. Allan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng says if voted into power, the next NPP government under Nana Addo will represent job creation and employment across the country.

He added that anybody who had been badly affected by the current socio-economic difficulty should join hands with the NPP to win the upcoming elections to enable Nana Addo to salvage the economy.

Mr. Kyeremanteng stated this at Ekumfi Otuam in the central region when he joined the campaign tour of NPP flag bearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to Mr. Kyeremanteng, the NDC under President Mahama had totally failed to solve the unemployment problem that had entangled the entire nation hence the need for change.

He continued that rural-urban migration across the country had increased rapidly under the current administration because the government, who is supposed to be the largest employer, had surprisingly failed to create jobs for the youth.

He alleged that many young men and women now want to travel to the capital city in desperate attempts to find jobs because there are no jobs in their districts to create employment for them.

The former trade and industry minister under former president John Agyekum Kuffour’s administration posited that the proposed ‘One District One Factory’ idea by the NPP would be a one-time solution to the worrying unemployment situation in the country.

‘As a voter, if your major problem is about unemployment, then the best candidate for you is Nana Addo because he had demonstrated how he intends to create jobs for every Ghanaian’. He pointed out.

He stressed that the ‘One District One Factory’ that the NPP intends to implement when given the power would create sustainable employment for the nation.

He added that the ‘One District One Factory’ policy would lead to increase in the yields of farmers because there would be high demand for their various products which would be the raw materials to feed the factories.

According Mr. Kyeremanteng, many private businesses have folded up under the current administration as a result of non-availability of credit facilities and therefore appealed to Ghanaians to vote for a real change that would transform their lives.

The flag bearer of the NPP, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is currently embarking on a three day tour in the central region.

The tour which started Tuesday, took him to Gomoa East, Ekumfi and Asikuma Odobeng Brakwa constituencies where he addressed party supporters.

Former presidential aspirants, Mr. Allan Kyeremanteng, Dr. Kofi Konada Appraku and Mr. Stephen Asamoah Boateng and other party stalwarts have all joined the tour.