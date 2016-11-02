Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Ming Meets with Delegation of Senior Diplomats from Africa

By Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China

On October 31, 2016, Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Ming met with the 19th delegation of senior diplomats from Africa, who was in China for exchanges at the invitation of Chinese People’s Institute of Foreign Affairs. Both sides exchanged views on China-Africa relations, Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, cooperation in international and regional affairs between China and Africa and other topics.

The delegation consists of 24 senior diplomats from the foreign ministries of 22 French-speaking African countries, including Gabon and Democratic Republic of the Congo as well as such regional organizations as the African Union Commission and Economic Community of Central African States. In addition to Beijing, the delegation will also visit Guangdong Province.

