Nana Is Incorruptible –Samira Fires Mahama

HAJIA SAMIRA Bawumia, wife of the vice presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has taken a big shot at the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its leader, President John Dramani Mahama, describing it as a corrupt government.

She noted that Ghanaians have seen the corrupt deeds and bad governance of the president and want to change them on December 7.

According to her, the youth and well-meaning Ghanaians have taken a decision to elect an incorruptible leader like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, flag bearer of the NPP, to rescue the country from total collapse.

Mrs Samira Bawumia stressed, “We need a competent leader. We need a selfless leader. We need a visionary leader, a leader with good judgement and a leader who loves the country more than he loves his pockets.”

She took on the Mahama government for wasting millions of the taxpayers’ money on rebranding some 116 MMT buses at the expense of the suffering masses.

“You misappropriated our money to rebrand buses with your images, and when we complained, you called our bluff and vowed to do even more. You then proceeded to use our money to rebrand the whole of Ghana with your giant billboards and campaign posters. Every nook and cranny of this country has been rebranded with John Mahama’s campaign billboards and NDC parliamentary candidates for the various constituencies.

“Well, President Mahama wants every Ghanaian to see him everywhere, hence his decision to mount those giant billboards which are very expensive. Okay, we want to tell him that yes, we see those billboards, but we also see corruption. We see those billboards, but we also see incompetence. We see those billboards, but we also see suffering. We see those billboards, but we also see mismanagement,” Samira charged.

The wife of NPP's vice presidential candidate was speaking at the party's Greater Accra Regional campaign launch in Tema on Sunday.

Samira further accused the NDC of not taking a cue from the GH¢3.6 million of Ghana oil revenue for the rebranding than to continue branding the nation with tax payers' money on party paraphernalia and giant bill boards across the length and breadth of the country.

Mrs Bawumia recalled, “NDC used millions of our monies on bus rebranding. Ghanaians wailed and advised the NDC to withdraw the contract but they didn't heed to the advice. Currently, NDC flags and Mahama's billboards are all over. They've branded every part of Ghana with Mahama's posters.”

From Vincent Kubi, Tema

