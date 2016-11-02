Man Kills Wife At Danchira

The Accra Regional Police Command is holding a block factory operator for allegedly killing his wife at Danchira in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra region.

Reports said the deceased struck his wife Faustina Owusu, 42, and the seven year-old son identified as Benedict Owusu with a pinch bar.

The woman died on the spot but the boy became unconscious.

According to reports, Thomas Kofi Owusu, 56, allegedly committed the act after an argument with his wife around 8pm on Sunday, October 30, 2016 at Danchira.

The couple, who have been married for the past seven years, lived in the area for four years.

They lived together in a chamber and hall apartment with a 13-year-old girl, who is the niece of the deceased.

According to reports, on that fateful day, the couple had an argument.

At that time, their seven-year-old boy was in the hall watching television with his cousin. The woman attempted to go out of the room during the heated argument but her husband, Owusu dragged her into the room and threatened her with the pinch bar.

Reports indicated that their only child rushed into the bedroom to find out what was happening.

The suspect immediately struck the woman in the head with the pinch bar and when the boy questioned him, the suspect again struck him.

The suspect, according to information, wanted to hit the 13-year-old girl with the pinch bar but the girl pleaded that she was not part of the family and therefore must be spared.

She immediately rushed out of the room and raised an alarm.

Thomas Owusu, who feared he could be lynched by neighbours for killing his wife, moved to the Amasaman Police Station to report himself.

ASP Effia Tenge, who confirmed the report, said the police received the complaint from the suspect around 8:30pm on that fateful day.

When the police proceeded to the house, both the mother and child were lying in a pool of blood in their bedroom.

The little boy was rushed to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment.

The body of Faustina was also conveyed to the Police Hospital morgue for autopsy while investigations continued.

The suspect, who is currently in police custody, wants to obtain approval from his lawyer in order to make further disclosure to the police.

( [email protected] )

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

