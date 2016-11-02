President John Mahama has painted the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirant, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, black to traditional rulers.

According to President Mahama, the NPP flag bearer may cause the destoolment of chiefs who will speak against his government if he wins power in the December 7 election.

The president, who was speaking at a rally at Suhum in the Eastern Region Monday evening, said Ghanaians will do themselves a great deal of disservice if they vote for such “an intolerant leader who is not ready to accept any contrary views” to his position on issues.

Strangely, while blaming Nana Akufo-Addo for suspensions in the NPP, his (Mahama's) own party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has just sacked 23 top members, including three sitting MPs.

The president, who ended his phase two campaign tour of the region on Tuesday, said the divisions and suspensions in the NPP were as a result of Nana Addo's bad leadership style, pointing out that he (Nana) could not rule Ghana and foster unity among the citizenry.

The president defended the outrageous and killer taxes his government has introduced which are collapsing businesses.

He accused Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP of making outrageous promises which cannot be fulfilled, just to deceive Ghanaians, adding that the NDC on the other hand, makes promises that are doable.

Communications Minister Dr Edward Oamne Boamah also described Nana Akufo-Addo as a detractor, accusing him of portraying the Eastern Regional town of Atiwa in a bad light.

The minister, who is accompanying the president on his campaign tour, made these remarks when he addressed NDC supporters at Atiwa on Wednesday, claimed that the NDC is working to bring development projects to the town, but the NPP leader through his commentary, is thwarting the effort.

“President John Mahama is putting measures in place to ensure that residents of Atiwa live in comfort, but the one who comes from the Eastern Region and has been a Member of Parliament (MP) has been disparaging the name of Atiwa,” he said in Twi.

Dr Omane Boamah referred to the August by-election which was held to replace the former NPP MP for Atiwa Constituency, Kwasi Annoh-Ankamah – who passed on in July 2010 – and said it brings back memories of one of the most fiercely contested by-elections in the country.

After the election, the NPP's candidate, Kwasi Amoako-Atta polled 20,282 representing 75 percent of the valid votes cast, while the NDC candidate, Emmanuel Atta Twum, garnered 6,190, which was 22.89 percent of the votes.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Suhum