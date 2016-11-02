NDC Sacks 23 Rebels

The ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) has dismissed 23 members of the party, including about four incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs) who are contesting as independent candidates in the December 7 general elections.

All the sacked members have complained bitterly about how the party's leadership manipulated and 'rigged' their respective parliamentary primaries in favour of their opponents; and have already filed their nominations to go independent.

Speaking to Citi Fm yesterday in reaction to the party's directive that they had been dismissed and so should return all party properties, the independent candidate for Savelegu, Alhassan Bunglung, said the NDC 'rigged' the primary, hence his decision to go solo.

He was cagey when asked if he would campaign for the president who is the NDC flag bearer, telling the station that that was his personal decision.

Twenty-three candidates, including nine from the North, Upper East and Upper West Regions and 11 aspirants from the party's stronghold – Volta Region – have filed with the EC to stand as independent candidates.

Sacked

A statement issued in Accra and signed by NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia indicated, “The affected persons by their conduct and on their own volition have ceased to be members of the party.

“The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party has, therefore, directed that the affected persons be barred from the use of the party’s paraphernalia, or the use of names of key party officials, including the party’s presidential candidate in their campaigns or political activities and return all party property (including vehicles) in their possession.”

According to the NDC, “Pursuant to articles 45 and 46 of the party's constitution, executive members of the party who endorsed the nomination forms of independent parliamentary candidates or who are campaigning for independent candidates have by their actions and on their own volition also ceased to be members of the party.”

The list of sacked members include Samson Abu (sitting MP), Lawra and Pharauk Bandanaa – Wa West, in the Upper West Region; Anthony Cobinna, Cape Coast South in the Central Region; Alhassan Bunglung, Savelugu; Joseph Amuzu, Saboba (already resigned) and Namburr Berrick, Bunkpurugu – all in the Northern Region; Harrold Cobinna (sitting MP), Akontonbra and John Amenlemah, Jomoro – in the Western Region.

The Volta Region has the highest number of sacked members.

They include Elvis Ativoe, Agotime Ziope; Albert Zigah and Jim Morti – both from Ketu South where Fifi Kwetey is contesting; Wogbemase Kpikpitse, North Dayi; Christopher Eleblu, North Tongu; Evans Gadeto Djikunu, Akatsi South; Edwin Tukpeyi, Ho Central; Dr David Kofil Ahorse, Buem; Joseph Ofori (sitting MP), Akan; Timothy Udijol, Nkwanta North, as well as Emmanuel Jalulah, Karachi West.

The rest are from the Upper East Region and they include Peter Yakubu Pandam, Garu; Dr. Francis Asaana, Tempane; Simon Akuye, Pusiga and Saeed Ayuba, Bawku Central.

NDC Cracks

The latest NDC decision is coming at a time President John Mahama, who is its candidate, is going round the country telling voters that it is rather the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) that is divided within its ranks.

President Mahama has not relented in describing NPP flag bearer Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as intolerant and divisive and should not be elected into the highest office of the land.

“Strangely, events within the NDC are showing clearly that there are serious cracks within the party and so the president overlooking the NDC's problems and turning round to accuse the NPP leader of being divisive smacks of hypocrisy,” according to a political scientist.

The NDC is insisting that all the members who have decided to contest as independent candidates are in breach of articles 8(d, f); 45 (a, b, c and e) and 46(10) of the party’s constitution.

By William Yaw Owusu

