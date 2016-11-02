Chief Of Staff Storms Volta To Defuse Nana Fire

Tension is brewing in the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) after the successful campaign tour of the flagbearer of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Volta Region.

The Volta Region has for many years been described as the stronghold of the NDC.

However, the story seems to be changing, as many people in the Volta Region are beginning to align themselves with the NPP, a development have described by many as historic in Ghana.

DAILY GUIDE has gathered that the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah is currently touring the Volta Region few days after Nana Addo's visit to address the apathy of the residents due to the abysmal performance of the current Mahama administration.

A source in the NDC told DAILY GUIDE that “Nana Addo is really causing problems for us in the Volta Region, our own stronghold.”

He added that they were surprised by the show of love from the massive crowd that gave Nana Addo a rousing welcome in the region.

The massive media coverage of the entire campaign tour has been a great source of worry for the NDC.

He was hopeful the Chief of Staff would use the tour to help counteract the recent gains made by Nana Addo and the NPP in the Volta Region.

The Chief of Staff will visit Peki, Kpando, Vakpo, Hohoe, Ho, Nkwanta South, Afadjato South, among others, which Nana Addo recently toured.

At a press conference last Tuesday, the Volta Regional Chairman of the NPP, John Peter Amewu said the move by the NDC was a panic reaction.

He noted that the visit would be fruitless because the NPP's message of change has resonated with the people.

Mr Amewu encouraged the people to gladly receive freebies from NDC officials bought with state funds but still reject the party during the December polls.

From Fred Duodu, Ho ( [email protected] )