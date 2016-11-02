The Supreme Court will today hear an application of abridgment of time by the Electoral Commission in their suit for a review of the decision of the High Court judgement on the disqualification of Dr. Papa Kwesi Ndoum from the presidential race.

The lawyers of the Commission made the application in order to have the court move forward the hearing date for their suit, to prevent any delay to the election calendar.

The Electoral Commission on Monday announced it will appeal the High Court ruling, stating that its decision to disqualify the aspirant was in the interest of public policy and credibility of the electoral process.

“In the interest of public policy and the credibility of the electoral process, the Commission has today [Monday, October 31, 2016] filed an application at the Supreme Court to quash the High Court decision and seek clarity on the relevant aspects of the law on candidate nominations,” a statement signed by Eric Kofi Dzakpasu, Head of Communication at the EC said.

Background

An Accra High Court last Friday ruled in favour of the flagbearer of the PPP, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom who was challenging his disqualification from the 2016 presidential race by the Electoral Commission.

The EC rejected Dr. Nduom's nomination claiming the number of subscribers to his forms did not meet the requirements of Regulation 7 (2) (b) of CI 94 [the law regulating the conduct of the 2016 election].

The commission said one of his subscribers endorsed the form with different signatures in both portions of the nomination form, raising questions as to the legitimacy of one or both signatures.

But lawyers of the PPP argued that the EC did not give them the opportunity to correct the errors on the nomination forms.

They further prayed the court to stop the EC from going ahead with balloting of presidential candidates until the case was decided.

The court presided over by Justice Eric Kyei Baffour ordered the commission to give the PPP the chance to correct the anomalies on the nomination forms of its flagbearer and subsequently decided whether to rope him back into the race or not.

By: Marian Ansah & Fred Djabanor/citifmonline.com/Ghana