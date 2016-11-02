Aburi Girls 94/96 year group undertake windshield cleaning exercise to raise funds

Over 25 ladies from Aburi Girls Secondary School 94/96 year group last month embarked on a windshield cleaning exercise at the Airport Shell filling station to raise funds.

The day was full of fun and colour while working towards a good cause.

The Airport Shell station was taken over by ladies spotting the Aburi Girls colours of green and yellow, cleaning windscreens and raising funds from motorists who had stopped to refuel.

Commenting on the exercise, the President of the association, Mrs. Theresa Maame Ekua Galley, said this was a precursor of many more events spearheaded by the 94/96 year group to raise funds to support development projects of the Aburi Girls High School.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com