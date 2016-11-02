EC confident of polls on December 7 despite lawsuits

The Electoral Commission says it will be able to pull off success parliamentary on presidential elections on December 7 notwithstanding lawsuits threatening the process.

Deputy Communications Director of the Commission, Yusif Ayuba, says although the electoral management body has at least five lawsuits at the various courts to contend with, it will be able to meet the constitutionally mandated date for the elections.

“As soon as the cases are determined I am sure within two weeks we should be able to [conduct the elections],” he said Tuesday on PM Express, a current affairs programme that airs on the Joy News Channel on Multi TV.

Aside the Commission’s own request to the Supreme Court for a judicial review of a high ruling, it is faced with at least four other lawsuits from disgruntled presidential aspirants disqualified from contesting the December polls.

With just 34 days to elections legal suits from the presidential aspirants of the National Democratic Party (NDP), the People’s National Convention (PNC), the Independent People's Party (IPP) and All People’s Congress (APC) following the disqualification of their respective presidential candidates from the December polls have been a source of concern for many.

The Commission’s lead counsel, Thaddeus Sory, had a tough day on Tuesday as he had to deal with three different lawsuits that were concurrently being heard at different courts.

The EC itself is seeking a judicial review of a ruling by an Accra High Court that has asked that the disqualification of the presidential aspirant of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, be overturned.

However, Yusif Ayuba says aside from a temporary delay in the printing of ballot papers for the presidential elections, other activities are ongoing. He explains the printing of the parliamentary election ballot papers has started.

The Commission has also begun training electoral officers across the country, he further revealed.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | George Nyavor | [email protected]