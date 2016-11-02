The New Patriotic Party in the Volta region on Tuesday amended its initial targets of securing three parliamentary seats and 30 percent of valid votes cast.

The party now plans to secure 5 parliamentary seats from the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) and 50 percent of the total votes cast.

The governing NDC have over the years been enjoying political monopoly in the volta region. Currently out the 26 constituencies in the region 25 of them are being occupied by NDC Member of Parliaments.

The other being an Independent candidate who defected from the NDC.

Prior to the launch of their campaign, the NPP has vowed to make inroads into the region by securing at least three parliamentary seats and 30 percent of the valid votes cast.

But it looks like the reception accorded their Presidential Candidate Nana Addo during his tour in the region has given the party hopes to expect more from the region.

At a press conference in Ho this afternoon the party chairman, John Peter Amewu thanked the people of the region for the unprecedented reception given their presidential candidate describing it as a striking historical political democratic revolution within the region.

This he said has rekindled their hopes in the region hence their decision to increase their initial targets.

“Upon keen review and consideration it became apparent that we would inevitably capture five Parliamentary Seats and in accordance attain 50percent of the total votes within the region thus our initial Agenda 3:30 has now been revised to Agenda 5:50” he stated.

He added that in attaining their goal, the party has launch a campaign dubbed “operation eagle eye ” to keep surveillance at the countries Eastern corridor to prevent foreigners from entering the country to vote.

NPP targets laughable

But the National Democratic Congress in the region said the NPP’s new projections are “laughable.”

“It is extremely funny how any serious political party can make such an outrageous prediction. Not even a first year student of politics will make such a prediction as long as Volta politics is concerned,” Kafui, Agbleze, Communication Officer of the NDC in the Volta Region said in a statement.

By: King Norbert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana