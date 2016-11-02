The Vice President, Kwesi Berkoe Amissah Arthur, has urged Ghanaians to vote against disruptive change in the upcoming December 7 general elections.

Addressing hundreds of National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters at Kumbungu as part of his four-day tour of the Northern Region, the Vice President said there is no need changing a performing president like John Dramani Mahama.

He said such a change would be disruptive as it would take the country backwards.

He said President Mahama has invested heavily in infrastructure, particularly roads, schools, hospitals, and provision of electricity, among others.

Vice President Amissah Arthur said with the solid foundation already in place, it is very imperative that President Mahama is given another term to build on the foundation and take Ghana to the promise land.

He pledged the government’s commitment to continue to expand its electrification project, construct more roads, schools and hospitals among many other social interventions.

He advised the electorates in the Kumbungu constituency not to repeat the mistake of the 2013 by-election, where they voted for a Convention People’s Party candidate to represent them in parliament, after the NDC incumbent MP, Mohammed Mumuni, was appointed to head the African Caribbean Pacific countries in Brussels.

He said the NDC’s parliamentary candidate, Ras Mubarak, an indigene of the area, is a development-oriented person, and therefore urged the electorate to vote for him.

“On December 7, when you go to the polls, vote for John Dramani Mahama as President and Ras Mubarak as your member of parliament. The NDC is going into this elections with peace in our heart and development as our vision”.

He therefore urged NDC supporters to be peaceful during the elections.

On his part, Naa Iddrisu Abu, the Chief of Kumbungu, commended government for the unprecedented projects undertaken in the area.

He said “for the first time in 50 years, Kumbungu has seen tarred roads”.

A member of the Council of State, and paramount Chief of Vogu Traditional area in the Northern region,Vo-Naa Mohammed Abdulai Bawa, endorsed the second-term bid of President John Dramani Mahama.

He made the endorsement when veep Amissah-Arthur, called on him during his campaign tour of some selected constituencies of the Northern region.

By: Richard Mensah/citifmonline.com/Ghana