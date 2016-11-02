A Deputy General Secretary of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has said the party's decision to sack 23 members for contesting as independent candidates in the December polls was to ensure discipline in the party.

Mr. Anyidoho insisted that, this course of action was necessary because such persons were taking the party for granted.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, he said, “the maintenance of the party discipline is more important to us than anything else, so that people cannot take the party for granted.”

“There is a case in point somewhere where the person went independent in 2012, lost , and came back in to join the party; then 2016 you are going independent again. Couldn't you learn anything from what happened in 2012,” Mr. Anyidoho questioned.

The NDC Deputy General Secretary’s remarks followed a statement signed by the General Secretary of the party, saying the party took the decision because the 23 persons breached the party's constitution .

The statement said, “the General Secretary acting on behalf of NEC wishes to inform the general public and especially all such persons that they are in breach of articles 8( d,f); 45( a,b,c &e) and 46(10) of the party's constitution. The affected persons by their conduct and on their own volition have ceased to be members of the party,” the statement added.

The party further ordered the affected persons to desist from using party paraphernalia and also return any party property in their possession.

Independent candidates fueling discord

Mr. Anyidoho also explained that, this decision was also informed by the fact that some of the independent candidates are “creating dissonance on the ground.”

“They are going around claiming that we are going independent and we are being supported by national executives. Some are claiming that they are being supported by the President. Some are claiming they are being supported by individuals at the Flagstaff House.”

“So it is only right and proper that the General Secretary comes out to let everybody know that, if any independent candidate comes to tell you that he or she is being supported by the national executives or for that matter being supported by the Presidency it is false,” he explained.

Mr. Anyidoho also insisted that, any NDC member who would campaign for te President, but not the party’s parliamentary candidate, does not have the party’s best interest at heart.

“So if you say you are going to vote for the President, but you won't vote for the MP for us to have the heavy numbers that we need to be able to operate and function as a government after the 2016 elections, then you don't mean well for the party.”

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana