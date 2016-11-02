Tullow oil cuts gas supply by almost 50 per cent

Supply of gas in the country has been reduced by almost 50 per cent due to remedial works on the required upstream, the Ghana gas company has announced.

A statement issued by the Ghana National Gas Company and signed by its Corporate Communications Manager, Alfred Ogbamey on Tuesday [November 1], said Tullow Ghana Limited, operators of the FPSO Kwame Nkrumah, informed it [Ghana gas] of the urgent repair works that will last between 1st and 21st of November.

The natural gas available within the country has hence been reduced to 50 million standard cubic feet from the previous 9 million standard cubic feet.

Mr. Ogbamey in an interview on Eyewitness News said the development will lead to a significant reduction in the amount of available gas for the generation of power.

“This means that, we will be giving the VRA anything around 48 to 48 mscf depending on whether Tullow will be able to meet what they say they will give us or not. That will lead to a significant reduction in terms of the availability of gas for the generation of power at the Aboadze enclave,” he said.

He added that the development may affect the supply of power within the country.

“It will also lead to an increase in the price mix in terms of what is used to determine price. Within the period, the cost wouldn't be passed to the consumer; but it means that it will be at the discomfort of the VRA,” he added.

“I do not foresee LPG being affected. Yes, there will be a reduction of LPG within a period; but that has always happened and it also means that the NPA will ensure that BDCs work extra,” he concluded.

‘Atuabo gas processing plant shut down’

The Ghana National Gas Company Limited in August 2016, announced a shutdown of the Atuabo gas plant to allow for a planned maintenance work.

