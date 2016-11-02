Worried Family Suspects Missing Relative Has Been Kidnapped In Tarkwa

The family of Mary Aba Anokye, an unemployed Fante lady based in Accra, who has been reported missing since Monday 31st October, 2016 have picked up signals of kidnapping.

The 28-year-old job seeker, according to information gathered, followed a male friend whose name was given as Kwame Yeboah to the mining town Tarkwa, Western Region of Ghana to look for a job since the latter runs a job agency.

It has further been established that Kwame Yeboah convinced Mary Anokye and took her to a place called Lebanese Home in Tarkwa to start work but has since not returned.

The family is by this raising alarm to draw the attention of security agencies not only to marshall a rescue mission as soon possible to save her but crack down the kidnappers.

Mary on Monday evening managed to steal a chance to communicate via text message that she had been locked up in a secret hide out at the Lebanese Home.

She told one of her brothers in the text message that she was told by one of their guys that it was not likely she would be alive by Friday 4th November.

Communication has caesed since Tuesday morning and her family is deeply worried her phones might have been taken away from her upon detection of the communication link.

"Now we can't get to her by phone. This is Mary Aba Anokye's number: +233 266 69 # #. Please share and help us to bring her back alive," one of her worried brothers discreetly disclosed .