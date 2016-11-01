Court adjournes Konadu's case to Friday

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA

Accra, Nov.1, GNA - An Accra High Court on Tuesday adjourned the case in which Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Party (NDP) is challenging her disqualification by the Electoral Commission (EC).

The case was adjourned on the instance of the absence of the Counsel for the Electoral Commission.

The Presiding Judge Justice Eric Kyei Baffour however directed both Counsels in the case to file their affidavits on Thursday, November 3, to be followed by their oral presentations on Friday.

Nana Konadu refiled her suit on October 27 after an Accra High Court struck out the initial one on procedural grounds.

She her running mate and the Party sued the EC after she was disqualified from the presidential race last month.

They are seeking an 'interlocutory injunction, prohibiting and restraining' the Electoral Commission and its agents from going ahead with the balloting for positions on the ballot paper

until the court settles the matter.

The case was adjourned to November 4.

She was disqualified with 12 other presidential nominees because they failed to meet some requirements of the electoral laws ahead of the December polls.

GNA