Margins Group support breast cancer awareness campaign

Accra, Nov 1, GNA - The Margins Group Ghana limited, has organised a breast cancer awareness campaign in Cape Coast as part of activities to mark this year Breast Cancer Month.

A statement by the group signed by Akua Tweneboa Asare, Media Contact and copied to the Ghana News Agency said, the campaign dubbed: 'Breast Cancer is Real: Get Screened' which is the fourth was organised to highlight activities for the month, which falls in October each year.

The event which formed part of the Group's Corporate Social Responsibility to society was attended by a cross section of the community and participated in activities including a health walk and breast screening.

Mrs Angela Kafui Baiden, wife of Moses K. Baiden Jnr, the Chief Executive Officer of the Margins Group expressed concern that breast cancer was the leading cause of cancer deaths in women in Ghana and that the campaign presented an opportunity for women to be educated and screened.

She expressed delight at the participation of many female staff in the campaign saying: 'In an organisation where the majority of our staff are women, we value and support the need for regular screening and also understand that early detection and treatment of breast cancer is critical for survival.'

Mrs Baiden encouraged women to have regular breast screenings and observe healthy lifestyles to decrease the chances of breast cancer.

Margins Group is an industry leader in the provision of Identity Management Systems and Solutions and has won national and international recognition as a dynamic, innovative, and efficient organisation. GNA