Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Politics | 1 November 2016 23:00 CET

Veep arrives for second campaign tour

By GNA

Tamale, Nov.1, GNA - Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has arrived in Tamale for a four-day campaign tour of the Northern Region.

The tour would take him to Kumbungu, Bunkprurugu/Yunyoo, Nalerigu, Savelugu and Tamale.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur is expected to call on chiefs and opinion leaders, meet with party supporters, interact with students, among others.

This is Vice President Amissah-Arthur's second campaign tour of the Region in the last few weeks.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur is confident that President John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress would be retained in power to continue with the developmental agenda.

'In President John Mahama, we have a leader who is working in the interest of our generation and future generation,' Vice President Amissah-Arthur added.

GNA

Politics

guard your heart with all dildigence.because from it arises the issues of life.
By: onayi ogbori
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img