Veep arrives for second campaign tour

Tamale, Nov.1, GNA - Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has arrived in Tamale for a four-day campaign tour of the Northern Region.

The tour would take him to Kumbungu, Bunkprurugu/Yunyoo, Nalerigu, Savelugu and Tamale.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur is expected to call on chiefs and opinion leaders, meet with party supporters, interact with students, among others.

This is Vice President Amissah-Arthur's second campaign tour of the Region in the last few weeks.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur is confident that President John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress would be retained in power to continue with the developmental agenda.

'In President John Mahama, we have a leader who is working in the interest of our generation and future generation,' Vice President Amissah-Arthur added.

