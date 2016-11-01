Don't vote for smaller parties - former Minister

The former Trades Minister in the Kufour administration has called on electorates in Gomoa East in the Central Region not to vote for smaller parties in the December election.

Dr Konadu Apraku said these parties do not stand a chance in a two horse race election between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“Only two parties are destined to rule Ghana, the NPP and NDC so the choice you have is for the NPP and NDC. All those going to CPP, other parties tell them to bring their votes to the NPP,” he said.

He assured the residents that voting for the NPP is the path to their destiny adding that vote is for a bright future.

For now Ghanaians have four presidential candidates from three parties and one independent candidate, to vote for in the December elections after the Electoral Commission disqualified 12 others citing various issues with their nomination forms.

The NPP, NDC and Convention People's Party (CPP) presidential aspirants will contest in the elections with 17 parties contesting the parliamentary election.

Reechoing the NPP's change agenda, Mr Apraku said, “out of 10 people, seven will tell you things are not going well. The NHIS is not going well and there are serious challenges affecting Ghanaians now.”

“There are some people who say all governments are the same – this is not true. In 2001 when the NPP took over things changed, there were jobs, and the economy prospered – ‘Did you get job after 2001?” he asked the people who shouted “Yes we did.”

Mr Apraku told the residents to have confidence in the Party as the NPP will build on the good works of Kufour adding “if all government do the right things like the NPP did, why didn’t NDC do same?”

The NPP flagbearer Nana Akufo-Addo who was addressing the residents thanked God for giving Ghanaians the opportunity to make their lives better.

Reiterating his promise to make the lives of Ghanaians better, Nana Addo said when he comes to power, the difficulties, and hardships, skyrocketing prices and the light bills Ghanaians are faced with will be addressed.

"Today, the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) is not doing well. There are no jobs, and when you go to the market things are expensive, but God has given us this opportunity to use our thumb to clear all the difficulties.

"More importantly, we have to use our thumb to set aside Mahama and the NDC government and vote in Akufo-Addo and the NPP," he said.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim