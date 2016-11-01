Sport presenters before court for failing to honour contract

Two popular sport presenters in Takoradi have been hauled before a Takoradi District Court by Focus One Media Group, operators of Spice FM, Beach FM, and Radio Maxx, for failing to honour a contract.

A summon issued by the court on October 14, 2016, states that the first hearing of the case would take place on November 11, 2016.

The two Aminu Mohammed, popularly known as Zilah and Joseph Oti-Asirifi-Mensah also known as Oti signed contracts to work with Focus One Media Group in 2013 but abrogated the contract two years into the employment in 2015.

Both presenters failed to pay back the company what was due it per the contractual agreement.

Kwaitoo Law Firm, solicitors of the plaintiff have filed a writ at the Takoradi District Court, praying the court to recover an amount of GHC3000 being the percentage of buyout amount agreed by the parties.

In the case of Mr Mensah, the interest on the said amount and a cost of 20 percent of the claim as legal expenses and any other reliefs as the court may deem fit.

For Mr Mohammed's case, the reliefs being sought by the plaintiff include recovery amount of GHC8000 being the buyout amount, payable to the company as per defendant’s term of employment agreed in the contract.

The reliefs also include an interest of 20 percent of the claim as legal expenses as well as other reliefs the court may deem fit.

According to the writ filed by the plaintiff, Mr Mohammed resigned from the Group in February 2015 on grounds the company describes as unlawful because he failed to honour his side of the contract entered into.

"The defendant was appointed as a sports presenter at Spice 91.9 FM subject to the payment of a poaching fee 2,500.00 Ghana cedis for a period of three years.

The defendant further agreed to a buyout clause in the sum of GHC10,000 out of which, the station would be entitled to 30 percent if he should leave the employment of the plaintiff before the expiration of the said three years.

However, the defendant resigned before the said date but failed to honour his side of the bargain,’’ the writ said.

For Mr Mensah, he resigned from the company on October 30, 2015, but failed to honour his side of the contractual bargain.

He further agreed to a buyout clause in the sum of GHC8000 to be paid to the plaintiff if he should leave the employment before the expiration of the said three years period.

However, the defendant resigned on February 2, 2015, but failed to honour his side of the bargain,’’ the writ added.

