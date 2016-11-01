NDC dismisses 23 independent parliamentary candidates

The governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued a notice dismissing at least 23 members who are contesting the upcoming election as independent parliamentary candidates.

A statement signed by the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia said the decision by the members to run as independent candidates constitutes an affront to the rules and regulations governing the party.

“The General Secretary acting on behalf of NEC wishes to inform the general public and especially all such persons that they are in breach of articles 8(d, f); 45(a, b, c & e) and 46(10) of the party’s constitution,” the statement said.

"All such persons are barred from the use of the party’s paraphernalia, or the use of names of key party officials, including the party’s presidential candidate in their campaigns or political activities," the statement continued.

NDC has for months been engaging the party members who have decided to contest as independent candidates, but negotiations have been less than encouraging, hence the dismissals.

Read the full statement from the NDC below:

BREACH OF PARTY CODE OF CONDUCT

It has come to the notice of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that some party members, including some sitting Members of Parliament are contesting as independent parliamentary candidates in the 2016 General Elections.

The General Secretary acting on behalf of NEC wishes to inform the general public and especially all such persons that they are in breach of articles 8(d, f); 45(a, b, c &e) and 46(10) of the party’s constitution. The affected persons by their conduct and on their own volition have ceased to be members of the party.

NEC has therefore decided that with immediate effect:

(1) All such persons are barred from the use of the party’s paraphernalia, or the use of names of key party officials, including the party’s presidential candidate in their campaigns or political activities.

(2) Also, the Party by article 46(10) of its constitution orders all such persons to return all party property ( including vehicles) in their possession.

(3) All regional and constituency chairmen are mandated to ensure that all party property in the possession of such persons are retrieved from them immediately.

(4) Pursuant to articles 45 & 46 executive members of the party who endorsed the nomination forms of independent parliamentary candidates or who are campaigning for independent candidates have by their actions and on their own volition also ceased to be members of the party.

For the avoidance of doubt, the list of the affected independent parliamentary candidates is hereby attached.

Signed.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

General Secretary

