General News | 1 November 2016 20:36 CET

List of 23 NDC members expelled for going independent

By CitiFMonline

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expelled 23 disgruntled members who decided to contest the 2016 elections as independent parliamentary candidates.

A statement signed by the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia said the party took the decision because the candidates breached the party's constitution with their actions.

Thus the NDC in a statement said, “the General Secretary acting on behalf of NEC wishes to inform the general public and especially all such persons that they are in breach of articles 8( d,f); 45( a,b,c &e) and 46(10) of the party's constitution. The affected persons by their conduct and on their own volition have ceased to be members of the party,” the statement added.

The party further ordered the affected persons to desist from using party paraphernalia and also return any party property in their possession.

Find below the full list of sacked members

  1. Hon. Samson Abu (sitting MP) Lawra, Upper West Region
  2. Pharauk Bandanaa Wa West, Upper West Region
  3. Anthony Cobinna : Cape Coast South, Central Region
  4. Alhassan Bunglung : Savelugu, Northern Region
  5. Joseph Amuzu: Saboba, Northern Region
  6. Namburr Berrick: Bunkpurugu, Northern Region
  7. Harrold Cobinna( sitting MP): Akontonbra, Western Region
  8. John Amenlemah : Jomoro, Western Region
  9. Elvis Ativoe: Agotime Ziope, Volta Region
  10. Albert Zigah: Ketu South, Volta Region
  11. Jim Morti: Ketu South, Volta Region
  12. Wogbemase Kpikpitse: North Dayi, Volta Region
  13. Christopher Eleblu: North Tongu
  14. Evans Gadeto Djikunu : Akatsi South, Volta Region
  15. Edwin Tukpeyi: Ho Central, Volta Region
  16. Dr.  David Kofil Ahorse : Buem, Volta Region
  17. Joseph Ofor (sitting MP): Akan.
  18. Timothy Udijol : Nkwanta North, Volta Region
  19. Emmanuel Jalulah : Karachi West, Volta Region
  20. Peter Yakubu Pandam : Garu, Upper East Region
  21. Dr. Francis Asaana: Tempane, Upper East Region
  22. Hon. Simon Akuye : Pusiga, Upper East Region
  23. Saeed Ayuba : Bawku Central, Upper East Region


By: citifmonline.com/Ghana

General News

