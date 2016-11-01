List of 23 NDC members expelled for going independent

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expelled 23 disgruntled members who decided to contest the 2016 elections as independent parliamentary candidates.

A statement signed by the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia said the party took the decision because the candidates breached the party's constitution with their actions.

Thus the NDC in a statement said, “the General Secretary acting on behalf of NEC wishes to inform the general public and especially all such persons that they are in breach of articles 8( d,f); 45( a,b,c &e) and 46(10) of the party's constitution. The affected persons by their conduct and on their own volition have ceased to be members of the party,” the statement added.

The party further ordered the affected persons to desist from using party paraphernalia and also return any party property in their possession.

Find below the full list of sacked members

Hon. Samson Abu (sitting MP) Lawra, Upper West Region Pharauk Bandanaa Wa West, Upper West Region Anthony Cobinna : Cape Coast South, Central Region Alhassan Bunglung : Savelugu, Northern Region Joseph Amuzu: Saboba, Northern Region Namburr Berrick: Bunkpurugu, Northern Region Harrold Cobinna( sitting MP): Akontonbra, Western Region John Amenlemah : Jomoro, Western Region Elvis Ativoe: Agotime Ziope, Volta Region Albert Zigah: Ketu South, Volta Region Jim Morti: Ketu South, Volta Region Wogbemase Kpikpitse: North Dayi, Volta Region Christopher Eleblu: North Tongu Evans Gadeto Djikunu : Akatsi South, Volta Region Edwin Tukpeyi: Ho Central, Volta Region Dr. David Kofil Ahorse : Buem, Volta Region Joseph Ofor (sitting MP): Akan. Timothy Udijol : Nkwanta North, Volta Region Emmanuel Jalulah : Karachi West, Volta Region Peter Yakubu Pandam : Garu, Upper East Region Dr. Francis Asaana: Tempane, Upper East Region Hon. Simon Akuye : Pusiga, Upper East Region Saeed Ayuba : Bawku Central, Upper East Region

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana