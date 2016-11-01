The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate for Kunbungu in the Northern Region, Iddrisu Muqtar Dems, has labelled the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate Ras Mubarak as a stranger in the constituency he is contesting in.

Speaking on Citi FM's The Campaign Trail, he said Ras Mubarak, who previously contested in the Ablekuma North Constituency in the Greater Accra Region is a first time voter there.

Brushing aside the challenge from Mr. Mubarak, Mr. Muqtar Dems said, “I am surprised he says the NDC has come with somebody who has the political records or whatever. I don't know where these records he is talking about is coming from.”

“This man has never contested any election in the constituency. He doesn't even know the constituency. This is the first time he has come to contests.”

Mr. Muqtar Dems also touted his experience in the constituency as what would push him over the line.

“Comparing him to myself, I have been contesting parliamentary primaries since 2004 till date. Since then I have been in the constituency,” he said.

Listen to the full Campaign Trail episode below

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonine.com/Ghana