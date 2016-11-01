The Electoral Commission (EC) says it is focused and committed to ensuring that the presidential and parliamentary elections pull through without hitches.

Deputy Director of Communications at the EC, Yussif Ayuba told Raymond Acquah, host of Joy FM’s Top Story programme Tuesday that the Commission has commenced the electoral process and would end it.

“Election is not an event but a process and there are so many processes the Commission has undertaken,” he said.

He said the Commission has successfully conducted the balloting for the parliamentary candidates across the country and would be issuing the notice of polls to that effect next week.

The EC has for some days been in court battling five suits brought against it by some disqualified presidential candidates 34 days to the general elections.

An Accra High Court presided over by Justice Kyei Baffuor on October 28 ordered the EC to reinstate disqualified Progressive People’s Party (PPP) Presidential Candidate, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom.

The Commission was displeased by the ruling resulting in a decision to head to the Supreme Court on Monday to seek a review.

A statement by the EC had said the decision was taken in the interest of public policy and for the sanctity of the polls.

Some lawyers and political scientists have registered their displeasure over the ongoing legal suits brought against the Commission, but they believe the EC is to be blamed.

Law lecturer at University of Ghana, Dr Poku Adusei had told Joy News Monday that the appeal suit by the EC would affect the electoral calendar considering the nation has limited days to head to the polls.

“I am worried the Electoral Commission is pursuing this line because by the time the matter is resolved in the case of Nduom in the Supreme Court we would have lost at least about 10 days,” he said.

Former Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Ocquaye told Joy News the behavior of the Commission could affect the polls.

He said although the C.I.94 has said candidates have to be given an opportunity to make amends on their forms the Commission deliberately failed to honor that.

