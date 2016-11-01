NDC sacks 23 members for going independent

The governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) has sacked some 23 disgruntled members who are contesting the upcoming general elections as independent parliamentary candidates.

A statement signed by the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia said the National Executive Commission (NEC) took the decision because the candidates per their actions have breached the party's constitution.

The party further ordered the affected persons to desist from using party paraphernalia and also return any party property in their possession.

The candidates were mainly from six regions namely: Upper West, Central, Northern, Western, Volta and Upper East.

Below is the full statement from the NDC

BREACH OF PARTY CODE OF CONDUCT

It has come to the notice of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that some party members, including some sitting members of parliament are contesting as independent parliamentary candidates in the 2016 General Elections.

The General Secretary acting on behalf of NEC wishes to inform the general public and especially all such persons that they are in breach of articles 8( d,f); 45( a,b,c &e) and 46(10) of the party’s constitution. The affected persons by their conduct and on their own volition have ceased to be members of the party.

NEC has therefore decided that with immediate effect:

All such persons are barred from the use of the party’s paraphernalia, or the use of names of key party officials, including the party’s presidential candidate in their campaigns or political activities. Also, the Party by article 46(10) of its constitution orders all such persons to return all party property ( including vehicles) in their possession. All regional and constituency chairmen are mandated to ensure that all party property in the possession of such persons are retrieved from them immediately. Pursuant to articles 45 & 46 executive members of the party who endorsed the nomination forms of independent parliamentary candidates or who are campaigning for independent candidates have by their actions and on their own volition also ceased to be members of the party.

For the avoidance of doubt, the list of the affected independent parliamentary candidates is hereby attached.

Signed.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

General Secretary

LIST OF INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES FROM NDC IN THE 2016 GENERAL ELECTIONS.

UPPER WEST

Hon. Samson Abu (sitting MP) Lawra Pharauk Bandanaa Wa West.

CENTRAL.

Anthony Cobinna : Cape Coast South.

NORTHERN.

Alhassan Bunglung : Savelugu. Joseph Amuzu: Saboba(already resigned). Namburr Berrick: Bunkpurugu.

WESTERN.

Harrold Cobinna( sitting MP): Akontonbra. John Amenlemah : Jomoro

VOLTA.

Elvis Ativoe: Agotime Ziope. Albert Zigah: Ketu South. Jim Morti: Ketu South. Wogbemase Kpikpitse: North Dayi Christopher Eleblu: North Tongu Evans Gadeto Djikunu : Akatsi South. Edwin Tukpeyi: Ho Central. Dr. David Kofil Ahorse : Buem. Joseph Ofor( sitting MP): Akan. Timothy Udijol : Nkwanta North. Emmanuel Jalulah : Karachi West.

UPPER EAST

Peter Yakubu Pandam : Garu. Dr. Francis Asaana: Tempane Hon. Simon Akuye : Pusiga. Saeed Ayuba : Bawku Central.

–

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

